Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

