Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 537,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

