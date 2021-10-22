Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $358,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CVE stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

