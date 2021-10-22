CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,155,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,125. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

