Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$9.83. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 366,517 shares changing hands.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.4067634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.88%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

