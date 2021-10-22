Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.41 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $128.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $9,327,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.