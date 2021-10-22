Certified Advisory Corp Buys 3,794 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $120.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

