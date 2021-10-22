Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $78.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,776.91. 36,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

