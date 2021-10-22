Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 214,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,166. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.