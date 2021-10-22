Certified Advisory Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 3,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

