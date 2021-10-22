Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 100,859 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

