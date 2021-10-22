CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,769,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 696,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NYSE CF opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

