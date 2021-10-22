CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 23.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price dropped 23.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 543,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 127,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$345.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.