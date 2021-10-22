Chardan Capital Cuts BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target to $16.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

