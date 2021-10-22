ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHPT. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.42.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT opened at $22.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.