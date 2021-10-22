Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

