Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of GTLS traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
