Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of GTLS traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

