Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $810.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $825.00 to $810.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $818.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $735.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

