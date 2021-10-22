Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.32.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

