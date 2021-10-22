Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report sales of $21.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CHMG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 26,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

