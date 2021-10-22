Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $127,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

