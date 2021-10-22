Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.40.

LNG opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

