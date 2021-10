China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.05

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

