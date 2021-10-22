Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,929.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.89.

CMG stock traded down $43.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,800.28. 6,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,661. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

