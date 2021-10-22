Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,960.00.

CMG stock traded down $52.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,791.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,661. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

