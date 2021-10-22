Choice Properties REIT to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
