Choice Properties REIT to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$323.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

