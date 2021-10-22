CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 14,369 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.53. 5,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.