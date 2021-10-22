CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 302,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $148,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 140,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

