CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,347,683 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.62% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $489,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

