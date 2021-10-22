CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,589 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $53,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.49. 6,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $319.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

