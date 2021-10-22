CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 8,048 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

