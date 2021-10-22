CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 676,020 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 676,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

