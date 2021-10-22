CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32.53 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

