CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $636.43 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

