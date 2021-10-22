CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 167,491 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,491 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $3,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.32 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

