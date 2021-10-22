CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.94. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.