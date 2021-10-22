Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Head to Head Contrast

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.66 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.61 Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 6.52 -$72.11 million ($1.80) -0.88

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% Cidara Therapeutics -117.68% -336.43% -80.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.22%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 408.39%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Cidara Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

