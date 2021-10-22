Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 79,455 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

