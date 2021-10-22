Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.