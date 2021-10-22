Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 763.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,947 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

