Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 799,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRK. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

