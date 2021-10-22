Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of GLSI opened at $35.56 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.