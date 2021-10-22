Citigroup Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $59.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

