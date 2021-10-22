Citigroup Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ebang International by 464.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,738,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 508.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 717,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBON opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

