Citigroup Inc. Invests $69,000 in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

