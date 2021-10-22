Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,535 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The ExOne by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The ExOne by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

