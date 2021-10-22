Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

