Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,963 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 265.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

