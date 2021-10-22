Citigroup Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by 112.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of C opened at $70.51 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

