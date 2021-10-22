Citigroup Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

HAL opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

